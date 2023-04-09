Paper leak: Telangana High Court allows Class 10 boy to take exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Saturday directed the headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School, Kamalapur, to return the hall ticket and allow Dandaboina Harish, a Class 10 student of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Backward Class Welfare Residential Education School, to take the remaining SSC exams scheduled for April 10 and 11.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Harish and his father, who pleaded that the headmaster, with the assistance of police, removed the boy from the examination centre and seized his hall ticket, rendering him unable to take further exams. On April 4, one of the accused in the SSC paper leak case allegedly snatched the question paper from Harish and photographed it.

Appearing for the petitioners, counsel Aloori Giridhar Rao said the headmaster violated the Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice and Unfair Means) Act, by preventing Harish from taking the exams on April 6 and 8 without following the proper procedure.

Countering this, Government Pleader for School Education submitted that as per an oral report by the Warangal Police Commissioner and a news report, on April 4, an outsider named Shivaji climbed the boundary wall of the examination centre at around 9.45 am and took photographs of the question paper through the window.

After hearing arguments, the court ruled that the petitioner was not accused of malpractice and thus he was entitled to interim relief.

