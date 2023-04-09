Home States Telangana

PM Modi crossed the red line with bid to auction coal blocks: BRS

BRS leaders, activists stage Maha Dharna across the coal belt to coincide with Prime Minister’s visit to the State 

Published: 09th April 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and other BRS leaders stage a protest in Kothagudem on Saturday

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and other BRS leaders stage a protest in Kothagudem on Saturday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM /ADILABAD /BHUPALPALLY /PEDDAPALLI : As one, BRS leaders in the coal belt on Saturday responded to the call given by the party leadership to stage protests against the attempt to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Led by BRS leaders, the protesters denounced the Centre, accusing it of attempting to privatise a profitable company only to hand it over to crony capitalists. 

At most of the places, the protests began at around 10 am and ended at 1.30 pm, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi wound up his short visit to Hyderabad and left for Chennai. All people representatives from the coal belt, including Ministers, MLAS and MLCs participated in the protests.

In Khammam, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar warned the BJP-led Union government to be ready to face the wrath of the people if it goes ahead with its decision to auction coal blocks. Stating that the Centre has issued notices to auction Sattupalli opencast block-3 and Penugadapa opencast mines, he demanded the scrapping of the notices as the coal mines provide direct and indirect employment to lakhs of families. 

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLC Tata Madhu, MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Kandala Upender Reddy, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, B Haripriya, Khammam Mayor P Neeraja and others participated in the Maha Dharna.

In Bhupalpally, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao made it clear that the BRS will no longer support the Union government unlike earlier, when it supported every Bill in Parliament, as it has crossed the limit by “eyeing the SCCL coal blocks”. 

Minister Satayavati Rathod, MP Malothu Kavitha, MLAs Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, and others took part in the Maha Dharna. 

In Mancherial, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs Balka Suman, Jogu Ramanna, N. Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chenniah and Rathod Bapu Rao participated in the protest. 

Government Whip Balka Suman said that putting Singareni coal mines up for auction was against the interest of the workers, but the Modi government was adamant to do so as it was involved in a conspiracy to hand the mines to the Adani Group. 

In Godavarikhani, the Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangam (TGBKS) led the Maha Dharna in which Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and MLA Korukanti Chander participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS SCCL
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp