PM Modi crossed the red line with bid to auction coal blocks: BRS

KHAMMAM /ADILABAD /BHUPALPALLY /PEDDAPALLI : As one, BRS leaders in the coal belt on Saturday responded to the call given by the party leadership to stage protests against the attempt to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Led by BRS leaders, the protesters denounced the Centre, accusing it of attempting to privatise a profitable company only to hand it over to crony capitalists.

At most of the places, the protests began at around 10 am and ended at 1.30 pm, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi wound up his short visit to Hyderabad and left for Chennai. All people representatives from the coal belt, including Ministers, MLAS and MLCs participated in the protests.

In Khammam, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar warned the BJP-led Union government to be ready to face the wrath of the people if it goes ahead with its decision to auction coal blocks. Stating that the Centre has issued notices to auction Sattupalli opencast block-3 and Penugadapa opencast mines, he demanded the scrapping of the notices as the coal mines provide direct and indirect employment to lakhs of families.

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLC Tata Madhu, MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Kandala Upender Reddy, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, B Haripriya, Khammam Mayor P Neeraja and others participated in the Maha Dharna.

In Bhupalpally, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao made it clear that the BRS will no longer support the Union government unlike earlier, when it supported every Bill in Parliament, as it has crossed the limit by “eyeing the SCCL coal blocks”.

Minister Satayavati Rathod, MP Malothu Kavitha, MLAs Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, and others took part in the Maha Dharna.

In Mancherial, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs Balka Suman, Jogu Ramanna, N. Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chenniah and Rathod Bapu Rao participated in the protest.

Government Whip Balka Suman said that putting Singareni coal mines up for auction was against the interest of the workers, but the Modi government was adamant to do so as it was involved in a conspiracy to hand the mines to the Adani Group.

In Godavarikhani, the Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangam (TGBKS) led the Maha Dharna in which Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and MLA Korukanti Chander participated.

