PM visit: BJP failed to follow protocol, claimed BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at the BJP leaders for criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the BRS leaders claimed that the former has not been officially informed about the latter’s visit. Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao said that the Prime Minister’s Office has not contacted the Chief Minister regarding the PM’s visit.

Even the MPs were not invited as per the protocol, he added. Speaking at an event organised at the Nature Cure Hospital, he said: “When the PM goes to any State, the PMO will speak to the Chief Minister concerned. I verified it, but nothing to that effect happened here. When there is a national function, MPs names should be printed on the invitation card. That is the standard practice and protocol. However, MPs names were included.”

‘Modi insulted CM’

Meanwhile, Telangana State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that it was the Prime Minister who insulted the CM by asking him to not attend the vaccine programme at Bharat Biotech in 2020. “Since that time, the CM has not been attending any of PM’s programmes,” he said.

