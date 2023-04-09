Home States Telangana

PM visit: BJP failed to follow protocol, claimed BRS

Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao said that the Prime Minister’s Office has not contacted the Chief Minister regarding the PM’s visit.

Published: 09th April 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi's visit in Telangana

PM Modi's visit in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hitting back at the BJP leaders for criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the BRS leaders claimed that the former has not been officially informed about the latter’s visit.  Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao said that the Prime Minister’s Office has not contacted the Chief Minister regarding the PM’s visit.

Even the MPs were not invited as per the protocol, he added.  Speaking at an event organised at the Nature Cure Hospital, he said: “When the PM goes to any State, the PMO will speak to the Chief Minister concerned. I verified it, but nothing to that effect happened here. When there is a national function, MPs names should be printed on the invitation card. That is the standard practice and protocol. However, MPs names were included.” 

‘Modi insulted CM’
Meanwhile, Telangana State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that it was the Prime Minister who insulted the CM by asking him to not attend the vaccine programme at Bharat Biotech in 2020. “Since that time, the CM has not been attending any of PM’s programmes,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao PM Modi Keshava Rao
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp