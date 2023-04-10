Acquisition of land for Kodakandla mini textile park leaves farmers irate

u mahesh By

Express News Service

JANGAON: Residents and farmers from Kodakandla village are appealing against the acquisition of their cultivation fields for a mini textile park in the Jangaon district to be halted. They requested the government to withdraw its decision to acquire their agricultural land stating that it was taken up illegally without their consent. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had proposed a mini textile park in Kodakandla village, and Municipal Administration (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao handed over a GO for its establishment.

Kodakandla mandal revenue officials initiated a 50-acre land acquisition process for the mini textile park’s development by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSIIC), preparing the infrastructure design for constructing units in the park. Revenue officials began a land survey for the acquisition, but farmers obstructed them, refusing to give up their agricultural lands for the textile park’s development.

A farmer and resident of Kodakandla, G Purna Chandra, accused the State government of trying to snatch their agricultural lands for the textile park’s development. When revenue officials conducted a survey on their assigned land, the farmers questioned it, as it was not government land. The officials claimed it to be part of 20 acres of assigned land, but the farmers refuse to give up their cultivated land.

Another farmer and resident, K Uppalaiah, demanded that the State government cancel the land acquisition notification and threatened legal action. District Collector Ch Shiva Lingaiah was unavailable for comment when contacted by TNIE.

