Athmeeya Sammelanam meetings exposes fissures among BRS leaders

In another such instance a BRS senior leader from Nirmal constituency, K Srihari Rao, revolted against the Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

K Srihari Rao. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam meetings in the Adilabad district have brought to the fore the lack of coordination in the district BRS ranks. In most constituencies, there are several aspirants hoping to secure party tickets for the upcoming elections, which is leading to an internal rift among the party leaders including the sitting MLAs.

Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao on Sunday organised an Athmeeya Sammelanam programme at a private function hall in Boath mandal headquarters, which was attended by the district in-charge Gangadhar Goud. Simultaneously, at another function, the Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Tula Srinivas, a staunch follower of former minister and MP Godam Nagesh, organised another meeting with his supporters under the banner of ‘BRS Barosa’.They alleged that the MLA did not even invite them to the Athmeeya Sammelanam programme.

In another such instance a BRS senior leader from Nirmal constituency, K Srihari Rao, revolted against the Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy. In a letter, he alleged that the minister neglected senior leaders in the Nirmal constituency who had immensely contributed to the Telangana movement and played an important role in the formation of the party.

Besides that, the Athmeeya Sammelanam meetings held in Adilabad, Mancherial, and Kumrambheem Asifabad districts did not evoke much enthusiasm among the party leaders and supporters. However, the meetings organised by the constituency MLAs in the villages and mandals were successfully held.

