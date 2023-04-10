Home States Telangana

Diversions, road blockades in prime areas fail to ease traffic in Hyderabad

Several motorists have complained that blocking roads have unnecessarily made their routes longs and there are still traffic jams.

Published: 10th April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the city police recently imposed diversions and blocked some roads in the Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills police station limits, which are usually jam-packed with all sorts of vehicles. However, these measures have not made things better.

Several motorists have complained that blocking roads have unnecessarily made their routes long and there are still traffic jams. Speaking to TNIE, Vamsee Krishna, a metro commuter and lab technician, shared his daily commute experience. He takes a bike taxi from his residence in Uppal to Uppal Metro Station, which costs him Rs 40, and then he takes the Metro to Jubilee Hills Checkpost, from where he heads to his workplace. However, due to the diversions and blocked turns, the bike taxi takes a longer route and charges extra Rs 60 to Rs 75. I now have to pay almost Rs 100 to cover a distance of 3 km.

Regular commuters are aware of the diversions, but those who are not are left confused by internet maps with the diversions and road blockades. The public is still struggling with traffic bottlenecks in these areas.

No respite from jams
