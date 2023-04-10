Home States Telangana

Missing mobile: Bandi lodges police complaint

The Karimnagar MP was arrested in connection with the SCC Hindi exam paper leak case.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar raises his fist after coming out of First Class Magistrate R Anitha’s residence in Hanamkonda on Wednesday

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar raises his fist after coming out of First Class Magistrate R Anitha’s residence in Hanamkonda on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday lodged a police complaint with the Two Town Police Station in Karimnagar, stating that he lost his mobile phone when he was arrested on the intervening night of April 4 and 5 and was being shifted from Karimnagar to Siddipet.

The Karimnagar MP was arrested in connection with the SCC Hindi exam paper leak case. He was released later on bail. After his arrest, he was taken in a police van to Bommalaramaram police station under Rachakonda police commissionerate along with Station House Officer (SHO) Two Town PS, Karimnagar, ACP of Karimnagar and other police personnel.

In his complaint, Sanjay stated: “During the journey, I realised that I lost my cell phone. I  immediately brought it to the notice of police officers who were travelling with me.”Stating that the SIM with phone number 7680006600 was registered in the name of his sister Dr Soumya, he requested the police to trace his phone at the earliest and hand it over to him."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar SCC Hindi exam exam paper leak case
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp