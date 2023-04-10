Missing mobile: Bandi lodges police complaint

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday lodged a police complaint with the Two Town Police Station in Karimnagar, stating that he lost his mobile phone when he was arrested on the intervening night of April 4 and 5 and was being shifted from Karimnagar to Siddipet.

The Karimnagar MP was arrested in connection with the SCC Hindi exam paper leak case. He was released later on bail. After his arrest, he was taken in a police van to Bommalaramaram police station under Rachakonda police commissionerate along with Station House Officer (SHO) Two Town PS, Karimnagar, ACP of Karimnagar and other police personnel.

In his complaint, Sanjay stated: “During the journey, I realised that I lost my cell phone. I immediately brought it to the notice of police officers who were travelling with me.”Stating that the SIM with phone number 7680006600 was registered in the name of his sister Dr Soumya, he requested the police to trace his phone at the earliest and hand it over to him."

