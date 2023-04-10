Home States Telangana

Modi’s speech full of untruths: BRS MPs

The BRS leader alleged that the Central government failed to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and MP KR Suresh Reddy. (Photo | Special arrangement)

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and MP KR Suresh Reddy. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MPs on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking untruths about Telangana during his visit to Hyderabad. Speaking to reporters a day after the PM’s visit, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and MP KR Suresh Reddy said that there was no single truth on Telangana in the Prime Minister’s speech.

“Modi said that there was no development in Telangana, which was not a fact. Telangana was at the forefront in several sectors. No other State witnessed such rapid strides of progress in the country,” Keshava Rao said.

The BRS leader alleged that the Central government failed to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. “Not even a single medical college was sanctioned to the State. The Centre did not give a single paise for the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. But, the State government completed the project with its own funds,” he said.

The speech of Modi indicated that he was not happy with the formation of Telangana, said Suresh Reddy.
“Modi always spews venom on Telangana. It became a habit for him to criticise Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family whenever visits the State,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi K Keshava Rao KR Suresh Reddy
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp