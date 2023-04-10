Modi’s speech full of untruths: BRS MPs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MPs on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking untruths about Telangana during his visit to Hyderabad. Speaking to reporters a day after the PM’s visit, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and MP KR Suresh Reddy said that there was no single truth on Telangana in the Prime Minister’s speech.

“Modi said that there was no development in Telangana, which was not a fact. Telangana was at the forefront in several sectors. No other State witnessed such rapid strides of progress in the country,” Keshava Rao said.

The BRS leader alleged that the Central government failed to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. “Not even a single medical college was sanctioned to the State. The Centre did not give a single paise for the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. But, the State government completed the project with its own funds,” he said.

The speech of Modi indicated that he was not happy with the formation of Telangana, said Suresh Reddy.

“Modi always spews venom on Telangana. It became a habit for him to criticise Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family whenever visits the State,” he added.

