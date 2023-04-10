Rashtrapati Nilayam, Prez’s retreat in the south, now open to public 6 days a week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The office of the President of India recently announced that Rashtrapati Nilayam, the President’s southern retreat in Bollaram, was now open to the public six days a week, except Mondays and official holidays, from 10 am to 5 pm. At the 162-year-old heritage structure, visitors can now experience its grandeur, and those interested can book their slots for visits either through http://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or at the Rashtrapati Nilayam’s reception.

Visitors will be charged a nominal fee of Rs 50 per head for Indians and Rs 250 per head for foreigners, while children aged below eight and those studying in government schools and junior colleges can enter for free. The facility provides several amenities, including tour guides, cloakrooms, wheelchairs, a cafeteria, a souvenir shop, restrooms, drinking water, primary healthcare, and canteens.

Visitors can access the Presidential wing and explore the underground tunnel connecting the kitchen to the dining hall, which displays famous Cheriyal paintings. The horse stable, converted into a knowledge gallery, allows visitors to learn about the roles and responsibilities of the President and take selfies with the buggy and limousine used by the president. Visitors can also view the Jai Hind Ramp, flag-post point, and enjoy the lush green lawns, rock garden, herbal garden, parrot garden, and Nakshatra garden. By scanning the QR code, visitors can get information on the various fruits, trees, and flowers grown in those gardens.

Rashtrapati Nilayam is one of the three Presidential retreats in India and the only one located in south India. The facility was constructed in 1860 and covers a total land area of 90 acres. After the integration of the princely Hyderabad state into the Indian Union, it became the President’s retreat and southern sojourn.

The President of India visits the Nilayam every December. On the occasion of the Ugadi festival last month, the Nilayam was opened to the public for the first time. For more information, visitors can call the Rashtrapati Nilayam’s reception at 040-29560518.

