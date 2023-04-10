Home States Telangana

Talks fail, power staffers in Telangana to go ahead with strike

As the talks failed, the TSPEJAC decided to go ahead with its preparatory meetings for the strike.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The employees of the Electricity department are likely to go ahead with their decision to strike work from April 17 as the talks between the TS Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on pay revision failed on Sunday. During the talks, the minister proposed a seven per cent fitment. The TSPEJAC, however, demanded 25 per cent fitment and also explained the reasons for putting forth their demand.

As the talks failed, the TSPEJAC decided to go ahead with its preparatory meetings for the strike. The employees have already served a strike notice on the management of power utilities. The employees also decided to boycott the talks on pay revision scheduled on April 10 with the management of  TS Transco, TS Genco and two Discoms.

