Telangana: BJP to write to CJI on TSPSC scam

The task force has demanded that the State government immediately release a schedule for filling all the posts and to ensure the recruitment was done without any irregularities and mistakes.

10th April 2023

TSPSC question papers’ leak issue.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The task force set up by the BJP to work on TSPSC question papers’ leak issue, has decided to write letters to the Chief Justice of India and Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, and all the judges of the Supreme Court to draw their attention to the glaring problem that rocked the State in recent times.

During a meeting, chaired by BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, at the party office in Nampally on Sunday, the task force also decided to hold public hearings on the issue at the prominent coaching centres in the city, and also to conduct public hearings in all the universities across the State.

The task force has demanded that the State government immediately release a schedule for filling all the posts and to ensure the recruitment was done without any irregularities and mistakes. The task force has reiterated the party’s demands for the removal of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao from the Cabinet, conducting an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge, and announcement of a `1 lakh compensation for each candidate affected by the TSPSC scam.

Bandi Sanjay has directed the party leaders to inform the people how the Centre has been conducting competitive exams without any issues, and how the State government has failed in conducting exams in the State.

He asked the committee responsible for holding ‘Nirudyoga March’, to hold the first rally in Warangal with the participation of thousands of unemployed youth within a week, and to come up with a schedule for holding such rallies in all the erstwhile districts across the State, within a couple of days.

