Home States Telangana

Telangana: Rice-laden lorries from AP stopped by cops on border

The police action comes in the background of farmers in Miryalaguda division expressing concern over the millers not buying grain from them at the right price, resulting in a loss of money.

Published: 10th April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Lorries laden with fine variety of rice wait at the Chillepally toll gate on Sunday for the police to allow them to proceed. (Photo | Express)

Lorries laden with fine variety of rice wait at the Chillepally toll gate on Sunday for the police to allow them to proceed. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Tension prevailed for some time at the Alagadapa-Chillepally toll gate in Nalgonda district, at the border of two states, when district officials blocked lorries carrying fine variety grain from Andhra Pradesh for sale to Miryalaguda rice millers.

Since Saturday night, over 150-grain lorries have been stopped by the police. The lorry drivers, grain traders, and farmers have been arguing with the officials, demanding that their lorries be allowed to leave immediately as the grain was still in the vehicle and its colour would change. They said it was unfair to stop the grain lorries without prior information.

The police action comes in the background of farmers in Miryalaguda division expressing concern over the millers not buying grain from them at the right price, resulting in a loss of money. The government has fixed the support price at Rs 2,060 per quintal for A-grade grain and Rs 2040 per quintal for B-grade grain, but Miryalaguda millers are offering up to Rs 2,300 per quintal, more than the fixed price due to the demand for fine rice.

Traders from the border districts of Andhra Pradesh are buying grain from local farmers at a lower price and selling it to Miryalaguda millers at a profit. This is causing concern among the farmers in Miryalaguda area. The millers are offering reduced rates and paying only up to Rs 2,100 per quintal for the grain grown by Miryalaguda farmers.

To address the concerns of the farmers, authorities have set up check posts to prevent grain lorries from neighboring states from entering the Nalgonda district. However, traders and farmers from Andhra Pradesh are demanding that their lorries be allowed, as they are at risk of suffering significant losses if they are prevented from selling their grain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alagadapa-Chillepally toll gate lorries grain
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp