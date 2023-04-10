Telangana: Rice-laden lorries from AP stopped by cops on border

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Tension prevailed for some time at the Alagadapa-Chillepally toll gate in Nalgonda district, at the border of two states, when district officials blocked lorries carrying fine variety grain from Andhra Pradesh for sale to Miryalaguda rice millers.

Since Saturday night, over 150-grain lorries have been stopped by the police. The lorry drivers, grain traders, and farmers have been arguing with the officials, demanding that their lorries be allowed to leave immediately as the grain was still in the vehicle and its colour would change. They said it was unfair to stop the grain lorries without prior information.

The police action comes in the background of farmers in Miryalaguda division expressing concern over the millers not buying grain from them at the right price, resulting in a loss of money. The government has fixed the support price at Rs 2,060 per quintal for A-grade grain and Rs 2040 per quintal for B-grade grain, but Miryalaguda millers are offering up to Rs 2,300 per quintal, more than the fixed price due to the demand for fine rice.

Traders from the border districts of Andhra Pradesh are buying grain from local farmers at a lower price and selling it to Miryalaguda millers at a profit. This is causing concern among the farmers in Miryalaguda area. The millers are offering reduced rates and paying only up to Rs 2,100 per quintal for the grain grown by Miryalaguda farmers.

To address the concerns of the farmers, authorities have set up check posts to prevent grain lorries from neighboring states from entering the Nalgonda district. However, traders and farmers from Andhra Pradesh are demanding that their lorries be allowed, as they are at risk of suffering significant losses if they are prevented from selling their grain.

