Telangana: Strongroom to be opened over four years after 2018 polls

The order comes four and a half years after Congress candidate Aduluri Laxman Kumar alleged that BRS leader Koppula Eswar won the elections in the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency by cheating.

JAGTIAL: The Telangana High Court on Sunday ordered the Jagtial district administration to open the strongroom in the city where the 2018 Assembly election-related information has been stored, in the presence of the district collector and district election officer, and submit CCTV footage and documents pertaining to the day of the election — December 7, 2018.

The order comes four and a half years after Congress candidate Aduluri Laxman Kumar alleged that BRS leader Koppula Eswar won the elections in the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency through the means of cheating and subsequently filed an election petition seeking re-counting of votes. Laxman had compared the result sheet released at the time of the declaration of results and the final result sheet through an RTI request and noticed a 1% difference in votes, compelling him to file a petition.

He alleged that the then returning officer could have played a role in the supposed false declaration of Eswar’s victory, who won by a margin of 440 votes. The case is scheduled to be heard on April 11, 2023.

