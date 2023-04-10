There is need for greater homeo research: Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday highlighted the need for an integrated system of medicine to provide the best possible cure for diseases. Speaking at the Homeopathy Vijnana Sammelan 2023 organised at the IICT Auditorium in Tarnaka, she emphasised that no system of medicine should be considered secondary to another.

Dr Soundararajan praised the non-invasive nature of homoeopathy, which is a simple, cost-effective stream of medicine that searches for the root cause of diseases and treats them, unlike allopathy, which only treats the symptoms. She highlighted the need for greater research and publishing of facts to improve awareness and confidence in the homoeopathic system of medicine. The Governor also appreciated the AYUSH ministry for integrating various forms of medicine and stated that it was a golden period for the AYUSH system of medicines.

The conference, organised by the Global Homeopathy Foundation (GHF) in collaboration with Vijana Bharati (ViBha), attracted hundreds of participants, including doctors, students, and those who follow allopathy. The conference facilitated discussions on various topics related to homoeopathy, including its use in public health, tackling global health challenges, and dealing with Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

Research papers presented at the conference showed the usefulness of homoeopathic medicines in mental illness, menstrual issues, and other diseases, using practical examples of patients cured with it. The participants also discussed the readiness to come up with a homoeopathic vaccine and the role it would play in treating anticipated viral and bacterial infections.

Jayesh Sanghavi, chairman of GHF, stated that the foundation was making efforts to bring mainstream scientists to look into the science behind the principles of homoeopathy, and many scientific institutions of higher learning were showing keen interest in it. He added that as communities around the world continued to seek holistic approaches to healing and wellness.

“The need for education and research in the field of homoeopathy thus becomes more critical than ever. GHF’s mission is to consolidate the strength of homoeopathy in curative, preventive, and promotive health, as well as its scope in veterinary medicine and in agro-care,” he said. The conference was part of a series of conferences that will culminate in a mega five-day international conference-cum-expo in Kolkata next year.

