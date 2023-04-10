Home States Telangana

Vande Bharat Express from Hyderabad to Bengaluru soon

BJP leaders and workers have been informing the voters that a new ‘Make in India’ train will soon be coming to the State, said party sources.

Published: 10th April 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat train

Vande Bharat train

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is set to get another Vande Bharat Express soon, which is expected to run between Secunderabad and Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly disclosed this to the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday. Ahead of next month’s Assembly elections in Karnataka, BJP leaders and workers have been informing the voters that a new ‘Make in India’ train will soon be coming to the State, said party sources.

During Saturday’s public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, the Prime Minister mentioned that doubling and electrification of the railway line between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar will enhance the Hyderabad-Bengaluru connection.

Expose KCR’s failures, Modi directs BJP workers

Despite a busy schedule, Modi spoke to Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, MP K Laxman, MLA Eatala Rajender, party’s national vice-president DK Aruna and other State BJP leaders during his visit to Hyderabad.

Modi informed them that he would visit Hyderabad two more times before Telangana goes to Assembly elections later this year.  He directed the party leaders to avoid padayatras and bus yatras due to time constraints and instead focus on ‘exposing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s failures’ as well as issues like the Telangana State Public Service Commission question paper leak to challenge the State government.

The PM advised the BJP leaders to focus on promoting the party symbol, instead of personal promotion. He informed them that the party’s parliamentary board would select candidates for the elections and that everyone should work together for party’s success. Modi urged the leaders not to differentiate between old and new party members and to treat everyone equally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Bengaluru Secunderabad BJP Make in India
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp