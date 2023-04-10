Vande Bharat Express from Hyderabad to Bengaluru soon

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is set to get another Vande Bharat Express soon, which is expected to run between Secunderabad and Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly disclosed this to the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday. Ahead of next month’s Assembly elections in Karnataka, BJP leaders and workers have been informing the voters that a new ‘Make in India’ train will soon be coming to the State, said party sources.

During Saturday’s public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, the Prime Minister mentioned that doubling and electrification of the railway line between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar will enhance the Hyderabad-Bengaluru connection.

Expose KCR’s failures, Modi directs BJP workers

Despite a busy schedule, Modi spoke to Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, MP K Laxman, MLA Eatala Rajender, party’s national vice-president DK Aruna and other State BJP leaders during his visit to Hyderabad.

Modi informed them that he would visit Hyderabad two more times before Telangana goes to Assembly elections later this year. He directed the party leaders to avoid padayatras and bus yatras due to time constraints and instead focus on ‘exposing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s failures’ as well as issues like the Telangana State Public Service Commission question paper leak to challenge the State government.

The PM advised the BJP leaders to focus on promoting the party symbol, instead of personal promotion. He informed them that the party’s parliamentary board would select candidates for the elections and that everyone should work together for party’s success. Modi urged the leaders not to differentiate between old and new party members and to treat everyone equally.

