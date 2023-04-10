Youth stabbed to death by girl’s family in Telangana's Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a group of people, while another youth sustained injuries in Guntupalli village of Nidamanoor mandal of Nalgonda district on Sunday. The police suspect that I Naveen was murdered by the relatives of a girl he wanted to marry.

Naveen, a car mechanic in Miryalaguda, was a resident of Annaram village of Tripuraram mandal. He had been trying to woo a girl from Guntupalli village belonging to the BC community for the past four years. However, the girl did not reciprocate his feelings.

Days later, Naveen attempted suicide and was admitted to a government hospital.

After discharge, Naveen approached his friend Anil from Guntupally to speak to the girl’s parents.

While they were discussing the issue on the outskirts of the village, a group of people arrived and attacked Naveen and Anil. They chased Naveen and killed him, while Anil managed to escape.

NALGONDA: A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a group of people, while another youth sustained injuries in Guntupalli village of Nidamanoor mandal of Nalgonda district on Sunday. The police suspect that I Naveen was murdered by the relatives of a girl he wanted to marry. Naveen, a car mechanic in Miryalaguda, was a resident of Annaram village of Tripuraram mandal. He had been trying to woo a girl from Guntupalli village belonging to the BC community for the past four years. However, the girl did not reciprocate his feelings. Days later, Naveen attempted suicide and was admitted to a government hospital. After discharge, Naveen approached his friend Anil from Guntupally to speak to the girl’s parents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While they were discussing the issue on the outskirts of the village, a group of people arrived and attacked Naveen and Anil. They chased Naveen and killed him, while Anil managed to escape.