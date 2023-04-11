Home States Telangana

40 stray dogs beaten to death in Telangana, suspects at large 

They have registered a case under Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Published: 11th April 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:09 AM

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The Raikal police are searching for a group of unknown persons who allegedly beat around 40 dogs to death using sticks at Maithapur village. On Monday, an animal activist, Adulapuram Goutham, from the Stray Animals Foundation of India lodged a complaint upon receiving information from locals about the incident.

They have registered a case under Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Goutham said that people should not take the law into their own hands but instead persuade local bodies to initiate birth control measures for stray dogs.

