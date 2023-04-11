Court didn’t examine facts in Viveka case: Counsel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior counsel for MV Krishna Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy’s personal assistant (PA), on Monday argued in the Telangana High Court that the statement of MP’s watchman Ranganna and CCTV footage collected by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not been reviewed by the trial court.

The high court heard two individual writ petitions filed by YS Bhaskar Reddy, the father of Kadapa YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy, and MV Krishna Reddy, challenging the CBI’s decision to designate Dastagiri as an approver in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Dastagiri is Accused number 4 in the probe.

Senior attorney D Prakash Reddy, who represented MV Krishna Reddy, told the court that it is unlawful to empower the accused in the murder case (A4) to function as an approver and to give anticipatory bail without considering the relevant circumstances.

Senior counsel continued by claiming that the trial court should be overturned for granting bail without carefully considering the Supreme Court’s instructions and for issuing a statement after Dastagiri was appointed an approver.

Prakash Reddy and Niranjan Reddy both appeared on behalf of YS Bhaskar Reddy and MV Krishna Reddy, respectively.

According to YS Bhaskar Reddy, Dastagiri bought the weapon used in the high-profile murder case. Dastagiri claims that the CBI implicitly gave support during his bail hearing, but the lower court disregarded the evidence against him. He requested that Dastagiri’s bail be removed in a plea to the Telangana High Court.

Also, the court granted the implead applications submitted by Suneetha, YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter. On the opposing side, YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) asking the court to order the CBI to provide over the audio and video recordings of his questioning from March 14, 2023. Both cases have been postponed till Tuesday.

