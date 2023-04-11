Governor cleared bills after we approached SC: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Accusing the BJP-led Central government of misusing constitutional institutions for political gains, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan cleared three out of seven Bills pending with her only after the State government approached the Supreme Court.

The Governor’s decision came more than a month after the State government filed a petition in the apex court on March 2, seeking direction to Tamilisai to clear the bills. On Monday, she cleared the Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill and Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill.

Speaking to the media, Harish Rao alleged that the Centre has been utilising the constitutional bodies to obstruct development in Telangana.

“After the passing resolutions, the State Cabinet sent these Bills to the Governor for approval. But she kept them aside in the last seven months. After the government approached the Supreme Court, the Governor passed three Bills. Sent two of those Bills to the President and two others back to the State government,” he said.

Harish Rao also said that the people of Telangana are closely watching how the Centre is hindering the development of Telangana. “When the time comes, they will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP,” he said. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was present on the occasion.

