Home States Telangana

Governor Tamilisai clears three pending Bills

SC to hear TS govt petition after 2 weeks; Tamilisai sends two Bills for President’s assent.

Published: 11th April 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ NEW DELHI: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan granted her approval to three out of 10 pending Bills on Monday. Later in the day, the Supreme Court scheduled a hearing for the State government’s petition that seeks to direct the Governor to grant her assent to 10 crucial Bills passed by the State Legislature after two weeks. 

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, acknowledged the details provided by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Governor regarding the status of the Bills. 

Mehta informed the apex court that the Governor granted her assent to three Bills while reserving two Bills for the consideration and assent of the President of India. Furthermore, the Governor was actively considering three more Bills. However, one Bill wasn’t yet submitted by the Law Department.

The State government had appealed to the apex court in the first week of March to direct the Governor to fulfil her constitutional obligation and approve the 10 pending Bills. The apex court conducted a hearing on the matter in the last week of March. The Governor’s advocate on Monday submitted the letter, and as a result, the apex court postponed the case for two weeks. 

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the Telangana government, stressed that the Bills had been pending since September 2022 and argued that their delay sends a negative message. He further added that Bills in other States, such as Madhya Pradesh, are granted assent in a matter of 7-10 days, and questioned the reason for the pending Bills in Telangana. “The Governor is bound by the law. It (delaying) sends a very wrong message,” Dave stated. 

In response to this development, State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao alleged that the Bills were only approved after the government filed a case in the Supreme Court. 

He further alleged that despite meeting with the Governor, the Bills did not receive her assent. Additionally, Harish claimed that the Forest University Bill was forwarded to the President solely to impede the State’s progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan pending Bills
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp