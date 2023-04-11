KCR amassed at least Rs 1 lakh crore through land mafia, alleges Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of amassing at least “Rs 1 lakh crore through land mafia”, with which he is now planning to influence the Karnataka Assembly election by giving hundreds of crores of rupees to JDS in an attempt to dent the prospects of Congress.

Revanth alleged that Chief Minister gave 15 acres of prime land located in Hitec City on lease to Sai Sindhu Foundation for just Rs 1.47 lakh per annum, against the actual lease rental of Rs 50 crore, for establishing a cancer hospital. Sai Sindhu Foundation is owned by BRS MP B Parthasaradhi Reddy, who is also the chairman of Hetero Group of Companies.

Vowing to expose the “land scams” of the CM, Revanth said that he would expose how “Yashodha Hospitals, Kurra Srinivas and others” obtained lands in Hitec City in the coming days.

He also said that he would soon write to Opposition party leaders as well as Prime Minister and Union Home Minister over the issue beside lodging complaints with the Central Vigilance Commission, CBI, IT and ED. To support his claims of levying much lesser lease rental on Sai Sindhu Foundation, Revanth released a dossier of documents obtained under RTI Act. One such document revealed that the Serilingampally Tahsildar appraised the value 15 acres of land under Survey No 41/14 at Khanamet village of Srilimgampally mandal located near Hitec City Railway Station on the road leading to Cyber Towers to be Rs 505.5 crore.

Sympathises with Ponguleti, Jupally

Responding to BRS suspending senior leaders Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, Revanth said that the citadel of BRS is developing cracks. He said that he sympathises with all the leaders who were “deceived” by the BRS chief.

