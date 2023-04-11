KTR launches physiotherapy units in Primary Health Centre

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Inaugurating the first of-its-kind physiotherapy unit at Thagallapali Primary Health Centre on Monday, MAUD minister KT Rama Rao said that the service will be available in all PHCs in Rajanna-Sircilla district. He encouraged people to utilise services at their respective PHCs.

Later, at Gandi Lachhapeta, he inaugurated a poultry farm unit constructed under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He then participated in a mass feeding programme with the members of 34 SC families who benefited from the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that Dalit Bandhu has so far been extended to about 40,000 beneficiaries in the state. He praised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for empowering SC families and called it a bold step.

In another programme, the minister inaugurated an overbridge at Dumala village and unveiled a statue of Ambedkar in Yellareddypet mandal.

Earlier, he participated in a development programme worth Rs 12 crore in Cheerlavancha, one of the oustee villages of Mid Manair Reservoir. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that the Mid Manair water junction was developed for Telangana, and it was due to the sacrifice of residents of Kodurupaka, Cheerlavancha, and other villages who gave their land for the project. He announced plans to set up an aqua hub in 350 acres to generate employment for the locals.

