Street vendors, hotels to supply drinking water free of cost in Telangana

He also directed them to sell the bottles at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) printed on the label only.

11th April 2023

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday announced that all hotels, restaurants, fast food centres and street vendors within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are required to provide customers with potable water at no cost. Furthermore, they must ensure that the drinking water they offer is sourced from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) or purified through an RO process.

Arvind Kumar directed GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to take the necessary measures to enforce this mandate. 

He also emphasised that hotels, restaurants and other establishments should not compel customers to purchase bottled mineral water. He also directed them to sell the bottles at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) printed on the label only.

This was in response to a complaint filed by a voluntary organisation regarding the exorbitant prices at which many hotels and restaurants in the city were selling bottled water from various brands.

