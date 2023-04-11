T-SAVE plans hunger strike to highlight unemployment in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment (T-SAVE), an initiative launched by YSR Telangana Party along with the Opposition parties and civil society organisations, held its inaugural roundtable meeting here on Monday. During the meeting, T-SAVE resolved to stage a daylong hunger strike at Indira Park on April 17 to highlight the unemployment issue.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various political parties and organisations, including YSRTP president YS Sharmila, Gattu Ramachandra Rao, Congress spokesperson Addanki Dayakar, balladeer Gaddar and NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila blamed the State and Central governments for “failing to meet the expectations” of the students and the unemployed youth.

“KCR has failed to generate a single job during this term, and despite forming new districts and mandals, there has been no effort to fill vacancies and address the growing administrative needs. The number of vacancies in the State are around four lakhs. The Biswal Committee’s recommendation to fill 1.91 lakh vacancies has fallen to deaf ears,” Sharmila said.

