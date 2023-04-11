Home States Telangana

Why this sudden love for Andhra, Bandi asks KCR

Published: 11th April 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:16 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the decision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to submit an Expression of Interest (EoI) in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to stop it from falling into private hands as “ridiculous”, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday claimed that the BRS administration was not even able to pay salaries of State government employees on time.

He challenged the Chief Minister to construct a steel plant at Bayyaram as promised, as this could generate 20,000 jobs, instead of investing in a steel plant in the neighbouring state.

“KCR couldn’t feed his own mother. On top of it, he is promising to provide golden bangles to his mother’s sister,” Sanjay scoffed while speaking to the media after watching the movie ‘Balagam’.

Recalling KCR’s statements during the Telangana movement, he sought to show how the BRS supremo, who had pledged to chase away Andhra Pradesh citizens, now plans to bid for the VSP. “You had alleged that AP people are looting Telangana’s wealth, and now you have decided to invest in AP. Why this sudden love for Andhra?” Sanjay asked. 

KCR only knows money, not human relations: Bandi

Sanjay said that KCR doesn’t have the moral right to talk about VSP when he failed to revive the Nizam Sugar Factory. “KCR knows only money relations and not human relations,” he said. “At the behest of KCR, (TPCC chief) Revanth Reddy was arrested during his daughter’s marriage, and I was arrested immediately after my mother-in-law’s demise,” Sanjay said.

Taking serious exception to police allegedly seeking cancellation of his bail, he asked: “Why should my bail be cancelled? Am I a terrorist or a Naxalite? Or am I involved in scams like KCR’s daughter?”
Alleging that his “missing phone” was with the police, the BJP MP said that he and his PA were in police custody from the moment they were arrested in Karimnagar and shifted to Siddipet. “They are enacting a drama by taking away my phone. KCR is shocked to see how many BRS leaders were in touch with me after taking my phone.”

Seeing a conspiracy behind his arrest in the Class 10 Hindi paper leak scam, Sanjay said that he was falsely implicated in the case to divert public attention from the TSPSC paper leak. Slamming Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath, he demanded the officer make public his call data. He said that he would reveal Ranganath’s “corruption and gross irregularities” and file a defamation case against him.

“We are mining into the corruption and irregularities of Warangal CP from falsely implicating Satyam Babu in the Ayesha Meeran case to accumulating wealth during his stint as Nalgonda SP. If he is sincere, he should reveal his call data records, and then it will be understood as to how many times he has spoken to CM and Ministers on the Class 10 paper leakage case,” he said.

