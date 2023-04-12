Home States Telangana

Bandi’s charges baseless: Warangal Commissioner of Police

In response to Sanjay’s challenge to take an oath in the Ayesha Meeran case, Ranganath clarified that he was not the investigating officer.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath on Tuesday denied the allegations levelled by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday in Hyderabad. Responding to Sanjay’s allegations, Ranganath stated that he would resign from his post if any of the allegations were proven true.

Sanjay had alleged that during Ranganath’s tenure, the victims of various crimes from Khammam and Nalgonda were in contact with him. The CP clarified that this was not true and that in fact, many of the criminals, rowdy sheeters, land grabbers, and those arrested under the PD Act were frustrated with him and had contacted Sanjay.

He explained that when those arrested with guilty intentions were enraged, they often sought revenge on him by contacting Sanjay. Ranganath invited Sanjay to attend the grievance day on Wednesday at the Warangal Police Commissionerate to see the crowd of people who come there seeking justice.

Ranganath gave an example of the arrest of corporators from the ruling party during his five-month tenure as Warangal Commissioner of Police. In response to Sanjay’s challenge to take an oath in the Ayesha Meeran case, Ranganath clarified that he was not the investigating officer.

