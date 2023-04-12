BJP contacts Ponguleti, Jupally after BRS high command announces their suspension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the BRS high command suspending Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao from the party, the BJP’s joinings committee is believed to have sent feelers to the two leaders to lure them into the saffron fold.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who is chairman of the party’s joinings committee, along with BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, who is also a member of the panel, have reached Delhi where they will be staying for at least a couple of days.

During their visit to Delhi, the BJP leaders will open negotiations with Srinivas Reddy and Krishna Rao. According to sources, Aruna spoke with Krishna Rao on Monday, and Eatala too has been in touch with both leaders, trying to welcome them into the BJP fold. The party’s central leadership has been following the development quite closely, sources said.

However, both Krishna Rao and Srinivas Reddy have been tight-lipped about their next move. Addressing the media in Kollapur, his native constituency on Tuesday, Krishna Rao predicted that anti-BRS forces will sweep all 14 Assembly seats in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. He said that only time will decide his next move.

