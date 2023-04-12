It’s sad to see Maharashtra lagging behind: Aditya Thackeray

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the current Maharashtra government as “highly autocratic, dictatorial and opaque”, Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that it was sad to see the state lagging behind. Thackeray was interacting with students of GITAM (deemed to be University) at its Hyderabad campus, as part of a “Changemakers” session.

He said that during their governance, the State saw zero incidence of communal violence and witnessed investment worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore with multiple MoUs for factories coming up. “Today, we’re not one of the most attractive States for investment because of political instability,” he said. Thackeray also expressed regret that India was falling behind in the area of innovation.

“Most of our innovations are not happening in our schools or college campuses, because we do not have the scope, syllabus, or power to question things. We have set notions and we are going about with that. I think trusting younger people to innovate, find solutions and bring change is very crucial,” Thackeray, a former minister in Maharashtra, said.

HYDERABAD: Terming the current Maharashtra government as “highly autocratic, dictatorial and opaque”, Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that it was sad to see the state lagging behind. Thackeray was interacting with students of GITAM (deemed to be University) at its Hyderabad campus, as part of a “Changemakers” session. He said that during their governance, the State saw zero incidence of communal violence and witnessed investment worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore with multiple MoUs for factories coming up. “Today, we’re not one of the most attractive States for investment because of political instability,” he said. Thackeray also expressed regret that India was falling behind in the area of innovation. “Most of our innovations are not happening in our schools or college campuses, because we do not have the scope, syllabus, or power to question things. We have set notions and we are going about with that. I think trusting younger people to innovate, find solutions and bring change is very crucial,” Thackeray, a former minister in Maharashtra, said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });