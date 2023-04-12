Justice league: Telangana High Court hears petition in opening of strongroom case

By Express News Service

Telangana High Court hears petition in opening of strongroom case

Justice K Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard an electoral dispute involving Minister Koppula Eswar. Jagtial District Collector Yasmin Bhasam informed the court that the key of strongroom had been misplaced. Congress candidate Adluri Laxman Kumar raised objections against breaking open the strongroom.

The Collector further claimed that they did their best to pass on the documents and CC footage to the Returning Officer, and informed the court that it will investigate the misplacement of the strongroom key and take appropriate action against the respondents. The Collector requested the court to grant the requisite directives so that further action could be taken in this case. The High Court posted the matter to Wednesday for further hearing.

Make monthly payments to Thrift Society: HC to RTC

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the Vice-Chairman and MD of TSRTC and the Chief Manager, (F&A), TSRTC to make monthly payments to Workers Thrift Credit Co-operative Society Limited on behalf of the Members of TSRTC.

Workers of the Society, represented by Battu Das Rao, a member of its Person-in-Charge Committee, filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) in an ongoing writ case asking for a directive to pay collected funds to the petitioner Society’s members on a monthly basis.

Counsel for the petitioners contended that the recoveries made from the wages of the workers must be deposited in the Thrift Society’s account. In fact, rather than remitting the recovery amount to society’s account, respondents used it for their own purposes, which is not permitted.

Sirpurkar panel report: Pleas transferred to single judge

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday tagged the writ petition filed by Shamshabad Inspector A Sreedhar Kumar with a similar writ petition filed by Jaruplavath Pandu, the then Tahsildar and Mandal Executive Magistrate of Farooqnagar mandal, Rangareddy district and transferred it to a single judge for adjudication. Both writ petitions were filed because the petitioners were aggrieved by the adverse comments made in the impugned commission report dated January 28, 2022.

They prayed that the serious accusations, comments, and conclusions in the impugned commission report be set aside as they were violative of principles of natural justice, Section 8B of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and beyond the scope of the Supreme Court Order.

