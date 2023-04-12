KCR’s relatives got prime land dirt cheap: TPCC chief 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth continued his attack against the TRS government on Tuesday by claiming a series of alleged misappropriations of government lands in upscale locations in Hyderabad. Revanth claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s relatives, who manage Yashoda Hospitals, obtained land worth hundreds of crores at “dirt cheap” prices. He also accused MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao of violating existing norms by permitting multi-storey buildings.

Revanth further accused the Chief Minister of “favouring” his relatives, including Gorukanti Devender Rao, Kalvakuntla Jagannatha Rao, Gorukanti Ravender Rao, who joined as directors of Alexandria Healthcity Hyderabad Pvt. Ltd. They then intimidated the company which was allotted five acres of land in Survey No. 41/14 in Khanamet village to set up a research facility, citing a court case, Revanth alleged.

He questioned the state government’s decision to register the five acres of land at a cost of 10 crore per acre, when in 2017, the then Special Chief Secretary BR Meena appraised its value to be 39 crore per acre, and in 2016, the tahsildar appraised it at 33 crore per acre. Revanth alleged that the state government lost 500 crore in this transaction.

Revanth also accused KCR of giving 14,278 sq yd, or roughly three acres, of land to Yashoda HealthCare Services Pvt Ltd at 37,611 per sq yd, against the market value of 80,000 per sq yd. “Through this Yashoda sale deed, there was another loss of Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer,’’ Revanth alleged.

