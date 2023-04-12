Home States Telangana

Khammam: Two dead, several critically injured as cylinders catch fire at BRS meeting site

The legs and hands of a person were cut off due to the impact of the blast that occurred in the thatched house which had several cylinders inside it.

Published: 12th April 2023 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

The site of the domestic gas refill set up explosion in Chimalapadu, Khammam district, Telangana. (Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two persons died and scores of people including police personnel and journalists sustained severe injuries when a domestic gas refill setup exploded during the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) 'Aatmeeya Sammelanam' meeting in Chimalapadu in Karepalli mandali in Wyra Assembly segment in Khammam district this afternoon. 

When enthusiastic party cadre set fire to crackers during the BRS meeting, the sparks spread to a nearby thatched house that caught fire. There were several cylinders in the thatched house which exploded due to the fire. Two persons in the house died due to the incident.

One person died on the spot and another person succumbed to injuries on his way to the hospital.

The legs and hands of a person were cut off due to the impact of the blast.

According to sources, the condition of four others, who sustained injuries in the incident, was said to be very critical.

Khammam Lok Sabha member Nama Nageswara Rao and other leaders had participated in the rally organised by the BRS.

The thatched house is located nearly 200 metres away from the main road.

BRS national president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as well as BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao expressed shock over the incident.

CM KCR spoke to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP Nama Nageswara Rao over phone to know the details of the accident. KCR assured that members of the deceased families would be supported in all possible ways.

The CM also directed the officials to provide better medical services to the injured.

