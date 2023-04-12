Home States Telangana

Nalgonda RDO ensures Senior Citizens Act is godsend for the neglected

In the three divisions in Nalgonda district, cases related to the Senior Citizens Act 2007 are taken up by the respective RDOs, one day a week.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Employees' Pension Scheme 1995

Image used for representational purpose only.

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The number of complaints from senior citizens in Nalgonda district is increasing day by day. They say that their children are not taking care of them as they are aged, and are seeking aid under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007. In the three divisions in Nalgonda district, cases related to the Senior Citizens Act 2007 are taken up by the respective RDOs, one day a week.

The Nalgonda division has been at the forefront of implementing the Senior Citizens Act. In fact, RDO E Venkatachary received a state-level award in 2017, and RDO K Jagadeeshwar Reddy received the same award in 2021. In 2021-2022, as many as 80 complaints were received, of which 40 were resolved.

Although this law came into force in 2007, it is currently being implemented in only a few districts of the state. Officials say that there are more complaints regarding senior citizens in the Nalgonda division than in other divisions of the district.

Nalgonda RDO M Jayachandra Reddy says that now senior citizens are lodging complaints that their children are harassing or not paying attention to them. When senior citizens/parents give complaints, notices are issued to the accused, and they are summoned for counselling every Tuesday.

The aim is to convince the children to take their parents home. If they don’t, the officials try to provide maintenance.A three-member committee hears the issue related to senior citizens and discusses it with the RDO and resolves it.

Jayachandra said that if anyone fails to pay the maintenance amount, they will be punished as per law. However, there is the option of appealing to the district Collector against the order of the RDO, but most of the time, the directives given by the RDO are implemented.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senior Citizens Act 2007
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp