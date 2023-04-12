Nalgonda RDO ensures Senior Citizens Act is godsend for the neglected

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The number of complaints from senior citizens in Nalgonda district is increasing day by day. They say that their children are not taking care of them as they are aged, and are seeking aid under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007. In the three divisions in Nalgonda district, cases related to the Senior Citizens Act 2007 are taken up by the respective RDOs, one day a week.

The Nalgonda division has been at the forefront of implementing the Senior Citizens Act. In fact, RDO E Venkatachary received a state-level award in 2017, and RDO K Jagadeeshwar Reddy received the same award in 2021. In 2021-2022, as many as 80 complaints were received, of which 40 were resolved.

Although this law came into force in 2007, it is currently being implemented in only a few districts of the state. Officials say that there are more complaints regarding senior citizens in the Nalgonda division than in other divisions of the district.

Nalgonda RDO M Jayachandra Reddy says that now senior citizens are lodging complaints that their children are harassing or not paying attention to them. When senior citizens/parents give complaints, notices are issued to the accused, and they are summoned for counselling every Tuesday.

The aim is to convince the children to take their parents home. If they don’t, the officials try to provide maintenance.A three-member committee hears the issue related to senior citizens and discusses it with the RDO and resolves it.

Jayachandra said that if anyone fails to pay the maintenance amount, they will be punished as per law. However, there is the option of appealing to the district Collector against the order of the RDO, but most of the time, the directives given by the RDO are implemented.

