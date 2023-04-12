National Medical Commission sanctions medical college for Khammam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded permission for a Government Medical College in Khammam for the academic 2023-24.

Chairing a review meeting of teaching hospitals, the minister revealed that the State government expects approval for six other medical colleges soon. Recently, NMC had permitted two medical colleges, in Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, with intake of 100 MBBS seats each.

“In 2014-15, the number of MBBS seats in the State was 2,950. The number has now increased to 7,090, or 240%,” Harish Rao said. Similarly, PG seats have increased from 1,183 to 2,548, an increase of 111%.

Harish said promotions for 65 professors have already been given. Promotion list of 210 Associate Professors and filling of 1,442 Assistant Professor posts will be done soon, he said.

The Health Minister added that as many as 800 senior residents have been allotted medical colleges in districts and main hospitals of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad as required.He told the Health department officials to ensure their services are utilised, especially in rural areas.

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has accorded permission for a Government Medical College in Khammam for the academic 2023-24. Chairing a review meeting of teaching hospitals, the minister revealed that the State government expects approval for six other medical colleges soon. Recently, NMC had permitted two medical colleges, in Kamareddy and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, with intake of 100 MBBS seats each. “In 2014-15, the number of MBBS seats in the State was 2,950. The number has now increased to 7,090, or 240%,” Harish Rao said. Similarly, PG seats have increased from 1,183 to 2,548, an increase of 111%. Harish said promotions for 65 professors have already been given. Promotion list of 210 Associate Professors and filling of 1,442 Assistant Professor posts will be done soon, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Health Minister added that as many as 800 senior residents have been allotted medical colleges in districts and main hospitals of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad as required.He told the Health department officials to ensure their services are utilised, especially in rural areas.