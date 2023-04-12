Home States Telangana

New boys hostel to come up in Osmania University

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone for the building in OU campus on Tuesday.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:12 AM

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University will get a new boys hostel, to be built at a cost of Rs 39.50 core to accommodate approximately 500 engineering students. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone for the building on OU campus on Tuesday.

The proposed building will be of four floors, including the ground floor. It will be built on 1.59 acres of OU Engineering College premises with 133 rooms. With an area of 21,377 sq ft per floor, the building will be 85,508 sq ft in all. In addition, a dining block will be constructed in another 4,596 sq ft to allow 237 students to dine at a time.

Speaking on the occasion, State Home Minister Mahmood Ali highlighted the need for the new hostel building. He said that it was a need of the hour as the old hostel buildings are in dilapidated condition and are not conducive for students to live in. Addressing the media, OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder expressed his gratitude to the State government for increasing the budgetary allocation to the university in the past three years.

