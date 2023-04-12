Paper leak: AG submits SIT report in sealed cover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad submitted a sealed cover report prepared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the question paper leakage in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Assistant Engineers and Group-I preliminary examinations to Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday. Justice Reddy is currently presiding over a writ petition filed by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) State president Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao, who is seeking the transfer of the inquiry to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The judge adjourned the case till April 24.

During the court hearing, the AG disclosed that 17 out of the 18 accused involved in the TSPSC paper leakage case had been apprehended and were currently in judicial custody. The accused had also been denied bail. Additionally, the SIT had issued lookout notices for one of the accused who was reportedly in New Zealand. He also stated that key electronic evidence had been seized and submitted to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The petitioner’s lawyer expressed concern about the impact of the TSPSC paper leakage case on the lakhs of students who had spent a year preparing for the recruitment exams and the significant financial burden it placed on them.

The lawyer also raised questions about the secrecy surrounding the candidates’ grades and whether it was necessary to keep them confidential.The petitioner alleged that influential State officials were involved in the case and requested that the inquiry be transferred from the SIT to the CBI for a fair investigation.

AG Prasad, representing the State Government, vehemently opposed the petitioner’s counsel during the hearing, stating that requesting a CBI inquiry has become a trend. He also pointed out that 17 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case and that the investigation is still ongoing.On the other hand, the petitioner’s motive was questioned as he had not participated in the recruitment examinations. The AG claimed that the petition was politically motivated.The court has adjourned the case until April 24.

