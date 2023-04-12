Question paper leak: No faith left in the TSPSC, says BJP panel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that AR Srinivas, who heads the SIT investigating the TSPSC question paper leak, was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment in connection with a contempt case while he was the DCP, and his appeal is pending in the High Court, senior BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Tuesday said that justice to 33 lakh unemployed youth aspiring for TSPSC jobs couldn’t be served if Srinivas continued to head the SIT.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office on Tuesday, the members of BJP’s task force formed to study the scam announced that ‘Nirudyoga March’ will be held in Kakatiya University of Warangal on April 15, followed by another such rally in Mahabubnagar on April 18.

The task force conducted public hearings at Osmania University, Kakatiya University and the City Central Library at Ashok Nagar, and planned more such hearings in campuses and coaching centres in the coming days.Ch Vittal, chairman of the task force, announced that the BJP will include ‘TSPSC reform’ in the party’s Assembly election manifesto.

The task force said that the students were in a dilemma, as they were now wondering whether all the exams held until now were probably leaked, and do not have faith in TSPSC conducting the exams in a fair manner.

“There is a trust deficit among the job aspirants. When KTR gave the judgement that only two Class-IV employees were responsible for leaking the question papers, it appeared like an order to the SIT not to catch the big fish, asked former DGP Krishna Prasad.

