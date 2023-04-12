SSC examination malpractice case: Plea for BJP Chief Bandi's custody denied, three others get bail

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A petition filed by the Warangal police seeking custody of BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in connection with the April 4 SSC examination malpractice case in Kamalapur mandal was dismissed by the Kazipet Junior Civil Judge Court Magistrate Sk Arif on Tuesday.

The magistrate also granted conditional bail to the three other accused in the case — Boora Prashanth (A2), Gundaboina Mahesh (A3), and Moutam Shiva Ganesh (A5) — who were arrested on April 5 and sent to the Karimnagar jail. continued on P5

Sk Arif heard arguments from counsel for the petitioners as well as the Public Prosecutor, and after speaking to them, granted conditional bail with sureties of Rs 20,000 each, while dismissing the police appeal for custody.

On Monday, the BJP legal cell and the PP argued after which the magistrate posted the case to Tuesday. Upon hearing the news of the granting of bail, BJP activists and party leader Ravula Kishan shared the news with the party high command. Kishan fulfilled the court formalities for the three accused and went to the Karimnagar jail to submit the order copy to secure their release.

