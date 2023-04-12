Home States Telangana

Telangana government yet to hand over land for Warangal airport

Meanwhile, not even a single airport has been developed in Telangana under the regional airport development programme, called the UDAN scheme, in the last six years.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The wait for an airport for the people of Warangal gets longer as the Telangana government is yet to hand over land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as part of the land acquisition plan for the development of an airport in Mamnoor in Warangal district, according to an RTI filed on the status of the airport.

Presently, 737.02 acres of land is available with the AAI for the Warangal airport and the land proposed to be acquired for the development of Warangal airport is another 443 acres in two phases, the RTI said.No land has been transferred to the AAI by the Telangana government in the proposed land acquisition plan, said AAI in the RTI.

When asked whether the proposed runway is capable of operating the ‘787’ or the ‘777’ types of aircraft, the AAI said the runway is proposed for the operation of A-320 and the B-737 types of aircraft. Both A-320 and B-737 are narrow-body aircraft by Airbus and Boeing, respectively, and can accommodate around 140 seats.

In fact, the Warangal airport with more than one terminal was the largest during the pre- Independence era, spread over 1,875 acres of land, and consisting of quarters for the pilot and staff and a pilot training centre. It was built in 1930 with a two-km-long runway and was commissioned by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, along with another one at Solapur, to boost the paper industry at Kagaznagar and the Azam Zahi Mills at Warangal.

Moreover, this airport provided the landing facility for high-profile leaders until 1981, and during the Indo-China war, it served as a hangar for government aircraft as the Delhi airport was the target of the enemy. This apart, many cargo and Vayudoot services also used it as their base. At present, the airport has become defunct.

Meanwhile, not even a single airport has been developed in Telangana under the regional airport development programme, called the UDAN scheme, in the last six years. Telangana has proposed the development of airports at Jakranpally (Nizamabad), Palvoncha (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), Mahbubnagar, Mamnoor, (Warangal), Basanth Nagar (Peddapalli) and Adilabad. However, none of them was identified for revival/upgradation under UDAN.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal airport Airports Authority of India
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp