Alleti gets TPCC notice for ‘anti-party’ activities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to AICC programmes implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, asking him to explain his “anti-party activities” within an hour.

Learning about the notice, Maheshwar Reddy expressed dismay at the treatment meted out to him, when no action was taken against an MP who met BJP leader Amit Shah. He alleged that ‘certain people’ within the party were attempting to force him out.

In the notice, TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee chairman G Chinna Reddy said that the panel received complaints regarding Maheshwar Reddy’s “anti-party activities”.

These complaints claimed that Maheshwar Reddy was moving closer to the BJP and making scathing remarks about the Congress leadership.

In response, Maheshwar Reddy said that he practises politics with ethics. He denied any interest in any other party and claimed that he had always discussed his grievances within party fora. He also sought an appointment with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the situation.

Maheshwar Reddy also made a veiled attack against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy by questioning whether a person who had defected from many parties and lacked credibility could issue him show cause notices.

He also claimed that as a member of the AICC, only the AICC president could issue him notices, and not the TPCC president or other new entrants to the party who were not familiar with the procedures.

When the contentions of Maheshwar Reddy put forward before Revanth Reddy, the latter said that they will discuss the party’s internal matters internally.

Revanth said that if Maheshwar Reddy had any apprehensions on the autonomy of DAC, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre will clarify it.

HYDERABAD: The TPCC on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to AICC programmes implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, asking him to explain his “anti-party activities” within an hour. Learning about the notice, Maheshwar Reddy expressed dismay at the treatment meted out to him, when no action was taken against an MP who met BJP leader Amit Shah. He alleged that ‘certain people’ within the party were attempting to force him out. In the notice, TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee chairman G Chinna Reddy said that the panel received complaints regarding Maheshwar Reddy’s “anti-party activities”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); These complaints claimed that Maheshwar Reddy was moving closer to the BJP and making scathing remarks about the Congress leadership. In response, Maheshwar Reddy said that he practises politics with ethics. He denied any interest in any other party and claimed that he had always discussed his grievances within party fora. He also sought an appointment with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the situation. Maheshwar Reddy also made a veiled attack against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy by questioning whether a person who had defected from many parties and lacked credibility could issue him show cause notices. He also claimed that as a member of the AICC, only the AICC president could issue him notices, and not the TPCC president or other new entrants to the party who were not familiar with the procedures. When the contentions of Maheshwar Reddy put forward before Revanth Reddy, the latter said that they will discuss the party’s internal matters internally. Revanth said that if Maheshwar Reddy had any apprehensions on the autonomy of DAC, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre will clarify it.