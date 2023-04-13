Home States Telangana

Alleti gets TPCC notice for ‘anti-party’ activities

Learning about the notice, Maheshwar Reddy expressed dismay at the treatment meted out to him, when no action was taken against an MP who met BJP leader Amit Shah.

Published: 13th April 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to AICC programmes implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, asking him to explain his “anti-party activities” within an hour.

Learning about the notice, Maheshwar Reddy expressed dismay at the treatment meted out to him, when no action was taken against an MP who met BJP leader Amit Shah. He alleged that ‘certain people’ within the party were attempting to force him out.

In the notice, TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee chairman G Chinna Reddy said that the panel received complaints regarding Maheshwar Reddy’s “anti-party activities”.

These complaints claimed that Maheshwar Reddy was moving closer to the BJP and making scathing remarks about the Congress leadership.

In response, Maheshwar Reddy said that he practises politics with ethics. He denied any interest in any other party and claimed that he had always discussed his grievances within party fora. He also sought an appointment with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the situation.

Maheshwar Reddy also made a veiled attack against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy by questioning whether a person who had defected from many parties and lacked credibility could issue him show cause notices.

He also claimed that as a member of the AICC, only the AICC president could issue him notices, and not the TPCC president or other new entrants to the party who were not familiar with the procedures.
When the contentions of Maheshwar Reddy put forward before Revanth Reddy, the latter said that they will discuss the party’s internal matters internally.

Revanth said that if Maheshwar Reddy had any apprehensions on the autonomy of DAC, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre will clarify it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Anti party activities
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp