BJP MLA Raghu writes to CEC, seeks derecognition of BRS as political party

However, the BRS leaders pooh-poohed the WhatsApp chats, which were released by conman Sukesh, claiming that the chat took place between him and BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Published: 13th April 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that money laundering angle which got exposed after conman Sukesh Chandrashekar claimed that he handed over Rs 15 crore to Arun Pillai at Telangana Bhavan, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday urged the Chief Election Commissioner to cancel the recognition given to to BRS as a political party.In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the legislator from Dubbaka demanded a probe into these allegations.

He also met the officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Ayakar Bhavan and requested them to investigate the money laundering that had allegedly taken place inside the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, as alleged by Sukesh Chandrashekar.

“As per the Central government rules and RBI guidelines after 2016, no individual can carry more than `2 lakh in cash. He (Sukesh) was also ready for narco analysis and polygraph test in this regard,” Raghunandan stated.

However, the BRS leaders pooh-poohed the WhatsApp chats, which were released by conman Sukesh, claiming that the chat took place between him and BRS MLC K Kavitha.“The conversation allegedly released by BJP agent Sukesh Chandrashekar shows pathetic english sentences which is more like of BJP Whatsapp University Students and not @RaoKavitha ji (sic),” TSMDC chairman Manne Krishank tweeted.

Reacting to Raghunandan Rao’s complaint to ED, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan tweeted: “Disgraceful @BJP4India @BJP4Telangana is madly obsessed about power n Telangana & hence stooped to a low level harping on the comments made by a conman, an imprisoned criminal & a covert of @BJP 2attack #BRS. No ED or CBI can deter us in our fight against #ModiHataoDeshBachao (sic).”

