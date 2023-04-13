First-year medico suicide: Preethi’s father frustrated with slow pace of probe

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: With just 10 days left for the release of Dr Md Saif in the suicide case of first-year medico, Dr Dharawath Preethi, her family members are worried about justice as they are yet to receive a response from the police regarding the post-mortem examination (PME) and forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports.

Twenty-six-year-old Preethi, who was a PG student in the anaesthesiology department at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), passed away on February 26 at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) in Hyderabad after battling for five days. The police have received the PME report but they are not divulging any facts, Preethi’s father, Narender, told TNIE.

He claimed that he had even approached Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP), AV Ranganth, several times, but was sent back stating that they were yet to receive reports from the laboratory. “How will I get justice then,” he remarked.

Recounting the initial days of the police probe, Narender said the CP first thought of it as a suicide after saying that they found injections in Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Warangal where Preethi was under duty. A number of times, it has come up that the incident was not ‘suicide but murder’ due to the ragging by Md Saif, he added.

There is no progress in the inquiry and the police are yet to take action against the accused too, he alleged.

Narender even went on to claim that the State government had announced the Rs 10 lakh ex gratia and a job for his son just as a ‘publicity stunt’ but since then, the administration has evaded speaking on the progress of the case.

He said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao wasn’t giving any appointment to any of his family members while IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had been unavailable in Hyderabad for a discussion on justice.

To ensure that due process is followed in the case, Narender said he has decided to file RTI requests to see what kind of treatment was provided to Preethi at MGM and NIMS. When contacted, CP Ranganath told TNIE that they were still waiting for the reports and would take the opinion of senior doctors regarding the case after they receive them.

HANAMKONDA: With just 10 days left for the release of Dr Md Saif in the suicide case of first-year medico, Dr Dharawath Preethi, her family members are worried about justice as they are yet to receive a response from the police regarding the post-mortem examination (PME) and forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports. Twenty-six-year-old Preethi, who was a PG student in the anaesthesiology department at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), passed away on February 26 at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) in Hyderabad after battling for five days. The police have received the PME report but they are not divulging any facts, Preethi’s father, Narender, told TNIE. He claimed that he had even approached Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP), AV Ranganth, several times, but was sent back stating that they were yet to receive reports from the laboratory. “How will I get justice then,” he remarked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Recounting the initial days of the police probe, Narender said the CP first thought of it as a suicide after saying that they found injections in Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Warangal where Preethi was under duty. A number of times, it has come up that the incident was not ‘suicide but murder’ due to the ragging by Md Saif, he added. There is no progress in the inquiry and the police are yet to take action against the accused too, he alleged. Narender even went on to claim that the State government had announced the Rs 10 lakh ex gratia and a job for his son just as a ‘publicity stunt’ but since then, the administration has evaded speaking on the progress of the case. He said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao wasn’t giving any appointment to any of his family members while IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had been unavailable in Hyderabad for a discussion on justice. To ensure that due process is followed in the case, Narender said he has decided to file RTI requests to see what kind of treatment was provided to Preethi at MGM and NIMS. When contacted, CP Ranganath told TNIE that they were still waiting for the reports and would take the opinion of senior doctors regarding the case after they receive them.