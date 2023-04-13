Gauravelly reservoir: Gudatipally oustees begin leaving homes with heavy hearts

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The situation of the oustees in Gudatipally, which falls under the areas that will submerge when the Gauravelly reservoir is fully operational in Siddipet, the home district of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has become increasingly complex and difficult to comprehend. While all the residents of the submerging villages under the Gauravelly and Kondapochamma reservoirs in the same district have been relocated to a single rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) colony, the oustees of Gudatipally are being asked to relocate to different areas of their choosing without any coordination or relation to each other.

As the people from the remaining villages prepare to vacate their homes, the oustees of Gudatipally are in tears, holding each other and expressing their concerns about not knowing where they will end up. The women, who used to refer to each other as ‘Anna’, ‘Vadina’, ‘Mama’ and ‘Tammudu’, regardless of their caste and religion, are worried about losing their close-knit community and not having anyone to address in such an affectionate manner in their new location. They feel like they will be flying like birds without any clear destination, an oustee remarked.

Along with Gudatipally, residents of other villages such as Tenugupally, Maddelapally, Somaji Thanda, Jalu Thanda, Chinthal Thanda and Tirumal Thanda are also gradually vacating their homes as they will be submerged by the Gauravelly reservoir. So far, 640 families have left their villages, while 40 families are still remaining in Gudatipally.

According to the oustees, officials are pressuring them to vacate their village now that the project embankment is closed. They claim that officials are imposing conditions that they will only receive their R&R package cheques if they vacate. As a result, oustees from the submerging villages are migrating to Husnabad, Potharam, Sandilla and Nandaram villages. In Nandaram village, which is approximately 3 km away from Gudathipally, many oustees are purchasing house plots and constructing new homes, while currently living in temporary tents.

Sarpanch of Gudatipally village, Rajireddy, said the government had provided financial assistance of Rs 5.4 lakh to the oustees of the submerging villages in Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs. They had built a colony and allocated double-bedroom houses to those who did not want one. However, he added that the government has acted in the exact opposite fashion in their case, leaving them without proper assistance.

Rajireddy said the government had promised to provide houses at Ramavaram in Akkannapet mandal for only 210 families belonging to the tribal tandas in the submerging villages of Gauravelly. The government has already collected 26 acres of assigned land for this purpose. However, he added that the government has not provided house plots or double-bedroom houses to the 937 families who were evicted in 2009.

Oustees of the submerging villages are raising concerns about the lack of employment opportunities being provided by the government. Additionally, some of the villagers who have taken legal action report that they are not receiving adequate compensation, particularly in the case of Gudatipally village, where compensation for farmers related to approximately 40 acres of land has not been paid.

When asked about the allocation of houses and compensation payments to those displaced by the project, Husnabad in-charge RDO Anantha Reddy stated that compensation had been paid to all and that no payments were pending.

When asked why the oustees of Gauravelly Reservoir were not given double-bedroom houses or house plots as those of Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma, the RDO cited the rules set by the government in 2009, which did not provide double-bedroom houses to these oustees. However, he clarified that the government is now providing house plots to those who are losing their houses due to the redesigning of the project.

