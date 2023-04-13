Home States Telangana

Groupism comes to the fore in Adilabad Congress

The problem is that the groups within the party do not want outsiders to join them lest they should become a threat to their political survival at some point of time in future.

Published: 13th April 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: All is not well in the Congress in erstwhile Adilabad district. AICC programmes implementation committee chairman and former Nirmal MLA A Maheswar Reddy, in all likelihood, might join the BJP. The jinx sitting on the Congress does not seem to lift any sooner now as those who come to the party find the habitat a little too suffocating and those who are already there wonder whether it’s time for them to look for greener pastures in other parties. The problem is that the groups within the party do not want outsiders to join them lest they should become a threat to their political survival at some point of time in future.

Last year, Mancherial BRS Zilla Parishad chairperson N Bhagyalaxmi and former Chennur MLA N Odelu joined the Congress at New Delhi in the presence of Sonia Gandhi. But within a few months, they returned to BRS as nobody in the Congress was hospitable to him, not even inviting them to any party programmes in Mancherial district.

Asked to suspend padayatra

The latest to feel ill at ease in the Congress is Maheswar Reddy. He, in fact, recently took out a padayatra from Nirmal to Gandhi Bhavan. It began with fanfare with senior leaders taking part in it. But as it reached Khanapur, he was asked to suspend his padayatra following instructions from the party State in-charge Manikrao Thakre. Later, he wrote to Thakre, seeking why he was asked to suspend his yatra but he got no satisfactory explanation.

Since then, he remained aloof from the party activities and did not participate in the padayatra taken out by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka which began at Boath on March 16. It is now in progress in Mancherial district. Maheshwar Reddy was elected to the Assembly in 2009 on the PRP ticket and later became a member of Congress after the party merged into the grand old party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICC Adilabad Congress Padayatra
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp