KCR asks youth to protect country in difficult times

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the nation was passing through a difficult phase, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday called upon the citizens, especially youth, to protect the country. Speaking at an Iftar party hosted by him on behalf of the State government, KCR said that the that the country was waiting for an able leader. He said that he would fight till the end to protect the country.

“The present difficult phase that the country is going through is temporary. Some small problems may come. But, ultimately, justice will prevail,” he said.“If we are committed to achieve the goal at the start of our journey, there may be delays, but we will certainly reach the destination,” Rao said, while indirectly referring to national political ambition.

He declared that he would fight for the bright future of the country till his last drop of blood just as he did to achieve separate Telangana. “Allah ke ghar main der hai, lekin andher naheen (God may delay His decisions, but He is never unjust)” Rao said.The Chief Minister said that he entered national politics to change the present political situation in the country.

“People in various States, including Maharashtra are welcoming BRS. It has now been proved that the country is waiting for an able leader and the right party,” KCR said, adding that he would focus all his efforts in protecting the country.

“Telangana was considered as a backward region nine years ago. But, with the blessings of Allah, now there was no competitor to Telangana in the country. I am not saying this. The Central government itself announced that the Telangana is progressing. With Rs 3,17,115 per capita income, the State is number one in the country. The per capita power consumption increased to 2,100 units from 1,050 units in the past,” he said.“You all know the progress achieved in IT and Industries,” he added.The Chief Minister said that the 10-year Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 allocated just Rs 1,200 crore for the minorities but the BRS government has spent Rs 12,000 crore for the welfare of the Muslims.

Maharashtra leaders join BRS

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of various parties from Maharashtra joined BRS in the presence of Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. Nashik Civil Surgeon Dr Laxman Sabale, Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Bilal Shaikh, Advocate NK Mahajan, Christian Tribal Community State President Sandeep Devre, Amit Vijay Prakash, Devni Corporator Suryavanshi of Lathur, Nitin Tayade of Bhusawal, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanganthan State executive member Somnath Borade, Gangakhed Municipality corporators Tukaram Tandade, Balasaheb Rake, Palam Municipal corporators Syed and Chand Pathan were among those who joined the BRS.

Beed Co-operative Bank member Sivaji Rao Ghodake, Swabhimani Paksh District President Kuldeep Karpe, Beed Seva Seh Kari Sanstha chairman Kamalakar Lande, Swabhiman Pakshluka president Lahu Gaikwad, Bhiku Sonavane of Jalgaon, Sonu Patil, Sunil Raut, Vilas Malays, Sachin Kad, Mukund Ahir, Ram Nikam, Bapu Dube, Prof Chandrakant Bachau and Shelu Tehsil president Rahim Khan Pathan also joined the pink party.

