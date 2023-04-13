Home States Telangana

Khammam blast ruins dreams of victims’ families

Though he was illiterate, he knew the value of education and wished his daughter became a doctor.

Published: 13th April 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

cylinderblast-Khammam

The site of the domestic gas refill set up explosion in Chimalapadu, Khammam district, Telangana. (Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Thirty-eight-year-old Banothu Ramesh from Chimalapadu village in Wyra constituency, had dreamt of seeing his daughter Sailaja become a doctor.Unfortunately, he did not live to see his dream, falling victim to the LPG cylinder explosion that took place during the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam in the village.

Ramesh was a small farmer who owned one acre of land and grew cotton and chili. Though he was illiterate, he knew the value of education and wished his daughter became a doctor. Sailaja is currently studying in Khammam, and Ramesh’s son is pursuing his first year of Intermediate in Yellandu. His wife, Jyothi, is a homemaker. After this tragic incident, the family has lost its breadwinner and has fallen into deep sorrow.

Another victim of the incident was Azemeera Mangu, a 40-year-old small farmer from Chimalapadu village. Mangu worked hard on his two-acre land to provide an education for his two sons. He and his wife, Lalitha, were both uneducated and had been doing fieldwork to earn money to pay for their sons’ education.

Mangu had gone to the meeting place and later helped control the flames caused by the firecrackers. Unfortunately, he was injured and later died.Chimalapadu sarpanch M Kishore said that the incident had happened in front of them, and they were unable to accept it. He also mentioned that both deceased individuals were very poor.

Meanwhile, CPI (Marxist) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy have demanded that the state government extend Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased, Rs 50 lakh to the grievously injured, and Rs 25 lakh to the injured.They also demanded that the government provide employment to the families of the victims’ as they are living in poverty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp