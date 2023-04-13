Khammam blast ruins dreams of victims’ families

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Thirty-eight-year-old Banothu Ramesh from Chimalapadu village in Wyra constituency, had dreamt of seeing his daughter Sailaja become a doctor.Unfortunately, he did not live to see his dream, falling victim to the LPG cylinder explosion that took place during the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam in the village.

Ramesh was a small farmer who owned one acre of land and grew cotton and chili. Though he was illiterate, he knew the value of education and wished his daughter became a doctor. Sailaja is currently studying in Khammam, and Ramesh’s son is pursuing his first year of Intermediate in Yellandu. His wife, Jyothi, is a homemaker. After this tragic incident, the family has lost its breadwinner and has fallen into deep sorrow.

Another victim of the incident was Azemeera Mangu, a 40-year-old small farmer from Chimalapadu village. Mangu worked hard on his two-acre land to provide an education for his two sons. He and his wife, Lalitha, were both uneducated and had been doing fieldwork to earn money to pay for their sons’ education.

Mangu had gone to the meeting place and later helped control the flames caused by the firecrackers. Unfortunately, he was injured and later died.Chimalapadu sarpanch M Kishore said that the incident had happened in front of them, and they were unable to accept it. He also mentioned that both deceased individuals were very poor.

Meanwhile, CPI (Marxist) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy have demanded that the state government extend Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased, Rs 50 lakh to the grievously injured, and Rs 25 lakh to the injured.They also demanded that the government provide employment to the families of the victims’ as they are living in poverty.

