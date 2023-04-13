Home States Telangana

Protecting integrity of mRNA vaccine tougher than making it: CCMB CEO

These vaccines are economical compared to other types, says Dr Madhusudhana Rao

Published: 13th April 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over the last decade, researchers have been working on developing messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines but the technology was only popularised internationally during the pandemic and now mRNA vaccines are among the leading immunisation technologies.

Moderna, Pfizer, BioNtech have pioneered in manufacturing mRNA vaccines globally, however, in India, the first indigenous mRNA vaccine technology for Covid-19 devoid of any technological contributions from elsewhere was developed by a team from the Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB (AIC-CCMB).

Unlike Covishield which uses harmless viruses combined with SARS-CoV-2 proteins or Covaxin which uses a neutralised virus that cannot replicate, the mRNA vaccine uses the genetic code of the virus. When vaccinated, it produces proteins inside the body thus eliciting a protective immune response. While these vaccines are known to be efficient up to 80-85%, these mRNA vaccines have been given a specificity above 90% said, the CEO of AIC-CCMB,  Dr Madhusudhana Rao on Wednesday.

Speaking on technical advantages, Dr Rao said these vaccines do not need very large spaces to manufacture. “For example, the Serum Institute of India which makes  Covishield or Bharat Biotech which makes Covaxin require huge facilities and equipment to grow the viruses and have to place massive safety protocols and quality control measures as the viruses are live and in turn, all of it adds to the selling price of the vaccine. But for mRNA vaccines, the problems are much smaller and can be made available at lesser costs at a faster pace,” he said.

Elaborating on storage of the vaccine, he said that the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer are required to be stored at - 80 degrees celsius. “Pune-based Gennova Bio developed an mRNA vaccine which, according to them, is stable at 4-degree celsius. Such vaccines are more useful in countries like India which cannot maintain a cold chain of - 80-degree centigrade in remote places,” he said. Speaking about the biological safety of mRNA vaccines, he said that such vaccines do not have the ability to integrate and cause illness.

Dr Madhusudhana Rao added that mRNA vaccines are based on unstable molecules because of which its chemical composition breaks down quickly. “Protecting its integrity is the main challenge rather than making it. We need to wrap them in lipid nano-particles, and these global companies use high-end equipment to manufacture these particles which are very costly. We followed the same principles but solved the problem with local and smaller equipment and developed microfluidic-based devices and made the particles,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RNA vaccine BioNtech
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp