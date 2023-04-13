Home States Telangana

Sirpurkar panel report is not word of God: Senior counsel

The court heard the arguments from senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, who appeared for the Police Officers Association and senior counsel Vrunda Grower.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Wednesday, a Telangana High Court bench issued notices to police personnel in Disha accused encounter case in a petition seeking registration of an FIR with murder charges against them. Those issued notices included the then Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Shadnagar ACP Vasam Surender, Inspector Amanagal Konda Narasimha Reddy, Gachibowli Inspector Shaik Lal Madhar and seven others to enable them to participate in the hearing on June 21. The court heard the arguments from senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, who appeared for the Police Officers Association and senior counsel Vrunda Grower.

In his arguments, Niranjan Reddy challenged the Sirpurkar Commission report, saying that it was not a holy book like a Bhagvat Gita, Bible or the Quran. He said that reports of commissions cannot be implemented in criminal cases, as the statutes make it clear that criminal cases need to proceed according to the Criminal Procedure Code. The Commission’s report should not be treated as material evidence, Niranjan Reddy said.

He added that the Sirpurkar Commission exceeded its brief by deriving its own conclusions. Senior counsel alleged that the Commission primarily and directly made serious accusations and comments against police officers and failed to observe the constitutional obligations and duties of a police officer. Most of the findings prejudicially impaired the reputation of the police officers among the general public, Niranjan Reddy alleged.

He said that none of those who filed the PILs was a family member of the victims. “Officers discharge their duties, they become exceptions, and they cannot be booked under Section 302. If the FIR is not registered, it may be included in the chargesheet based on the trial court’s findings. The Commission report is available outside,” Niranjan said.  He said that the opportunity of due process of law was also accorded to Mumbai attack accused Ajmal Kasab.  At this point, the Chief Justice turned to the senior counsel and asked, “Are we passing orders behind anyone?”

