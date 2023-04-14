Ambedkar statue unveiling  a proud moment for entire country, says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 125-ft statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, considered the tallest in the country, will be unveiled here on Friday. The bronze statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution has been installed near the Secretariat, opposite the Buddha statue, and beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial. On April 14, 2016, the 125th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that a 125-ft tall statue will be installed in the city in memory of the great leader.

It may be recalled that four decades ago, as an MLA Chandrasekhar Rao set up a study centre — Centre for Subaltern Studies — with the intention of studying the status of Dalits in the country in comparison with the other oppressed groups of the world.

After the CM’s announcement in 2016, the State government constituted a technical committee for collecting the relevant information for installing the statue. Another committee under the chairmanship of then Minister K Srihari too was formed. After several rounds of discussions, the circular base option was finalised to install the statue. Later, consultants M/s Design Associates submitted a detailed estimate for Rs 146.50 crore.

Friday’s statue unveiling ceremony will be attended by several leaders and dignitaries, including Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of BR Ambedkar. According to officials, a crane will be used to remove the huge curtain on the statue of BR Ambedkar and decorate it with a giant flower garland. Buddhist monks will grace the ceremony which will be conducted in a traditional manner. Around 35,700 people from all 119 Assembly segments will be attending the programme. The government booked around 750 RTC buses to ferry people from different districts.

‘Telangana Bandhu’

The CM, meanwhile, said that the installation of Ambedkar statue in the heart of Hyderabad on his birth anniversary is a matter of pride not only for Telangana but also for the entire country. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the Telangana society is paying a tribute to the ‘Telangana Bandhu” Ambedkar, who incorporated Article 3 in the Constitution, which facilitated the formation of Telangana State.

“Ambedkar was a brave, noble and universal person for not taking a back seat, despite facing discrimination in the name of colour and caste and the social evil of untouchability from his childhood,” he said, adding that the State government is realising Ambedkar’s aspirations by providing all the support to all sections of the society. Rao vowed to continue his efforts in ensuring the welfare of all Dalits in the country with the ‘spirit’ of Telangana.

