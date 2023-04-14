Day after being admonished, Alleti dons saffron robes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) issued a show cause notice asking former Nirmal MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy to explain his “anti-party activities”, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of the party national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in New Delhi on Thursday. Subsequently, he also met BJP national president JP Nadda along with MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Addressing the media after joining the saffron party, Maheshwar Reddy said he joined the BJP in a bid to end the rule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that Congress and its leaders had intentionally insulted him and tried to expel him from the party.

The former AICC programmes implementation committee chairman also criticised the Congress for failing to fight against the BRS. Some senior Congress leaders say that there is an alliance between the party and the BRS for the upcoming Assembly polls but leaders of both parties deny such statements, he alleged.

Stating that there was an atmosphere of chaos and confusion in the Congress, Maheshwar Reddy said there is no notion of clarity or commitment to the party among its leaders. Welcoming the former Congress leader,Sanjay Kumar said, “Maheshwar Reddy joined the BJP since he knows it is the only party that can help end the family and corruption rule in Telangana.”

Earlier in the day, Maheshwar Reddy sent a resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Following his resignation, his supporters and other Congress leaders from the Nirmal segment also resigned from the grand old party.

