Karimnagar Town SHO directed to appear before Telangana High Court in person

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Lakshmi Babu, The Station House Officer, Karimnagar II Town Police Station to appear before it at 10.30 am on April 21 and show cause as to why he should not be punished for contempt court.

Justice Vinod Kumar, who was hearing the petition filed by Nuguri Vamshikrishna seeking action against Lakshmi Babu for illegally detention and for abusing and manhandling him, said: “You shall attend the High Court in person at 10.30 am on April 21 and shall continue to attend on all days to which the case is adjourned, and until final order are passed by this court.”

Vamshikrishna of Karimnagar filed a petition, alleging that Lakshmi Babu kept him in illegal custody from 11.00 am on August 10, 2022 to 9.00 am on August 11, 2022. He also alleged that the SHO had abused him in filthy language and manhandled him while informing the court that his illegal custody was recorded in the CC cameras installed on the police station premises. After examining the facts of the case, the court ordered Lakshmi Babu to appear in person before it on April 21, 2023.

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Lakshmi Babu, The Station House Officer, Karimnagar II Town Police Station to appear before it at 10.30 am on April 21 and show cause as to why he should not be punished for contempt court. Justice Vinod Kumar, who was hearing the petition filed by Nuguri Vamshikrishna seeking action against Lakshmi Babu for illegally detention and for abusing and manhandling him, said: “You shall attend the High Court in person at 10.30 am on April 21 and shall continue to attend on all days to which the case is adjourned, and until final order are passed by this court.” Vamshikrishna of Karimnagar filed a petition, alleging that Lakshmi Babu kept him in illegal custody from 11.00 am on August 10, 2022 to 9.00 am on August 11, 2022. He also alleged that the SHO had abused him in filthy language and manhandled him while informing the court that his illegal custody was recorded in the CC cameras installed on the police station premises. After examining the facts of the case, the court ordered Lakshmi Babu to appear in person before it on April 21, 2023.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });