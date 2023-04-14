Home States Telangana

Karimnagar Town SHO directed to appear before Telangana High Court in person

Vamshikrishna of Karimnagar filed a petition, alleging that Lakshmi Babu kept him in illegal custody from 11.00 am on August 10, 2022 to 9.00 am on August 11, 2022.

Published: 14th April 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Lakshmi Babu, The Station House Officer, Karimnagar II Town Police Station to appear before it at 10.30 am on April 21 and show cause as to why he should not be punished for contempt court.

Justice Vinod Kumar, who was hearing the petition filed by Nuguri Vamshikrishna seeking action against Lakshmi Babu for illegally detention and for abusing and manhandling him, said: “You shall attend the High Court in person at 10.30 am on April 21 and shall continue to attend on all days to which the case is adjourned, and until final order are passed by this court.”

Vamshikrishna of Karimnagar filed a petition, alleging that Lakshmi Babu kept him in illegal custody from 11.00 am on August 10, 2022 to 9.00 am on August 11, 2022. He also alleged that the SHO had abused him in filthy language and manhandled him while informing the court that his illegal custody was recorded in the CC cameras installed on the police station premises. After examining the facts of the case, the court ordered Lakshmi Babu to appear in person before it on April 21, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp